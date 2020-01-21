Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,957,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

