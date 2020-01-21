Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,957,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 122,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Stock Position Lessened by SFE Investment Counsel
Johnson & Johnson Stock Position Lessened by SFE Investment Counsel
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridger Capital Management LLC
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridger Capital Management LLC
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 1,774 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 1,774 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report