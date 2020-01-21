Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,957,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 122,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

