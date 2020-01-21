Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

