Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

