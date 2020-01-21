Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 879,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,869,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after acquiring an additional 140,318 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.