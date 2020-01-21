Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 1,774 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,479,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 189.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.15 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

