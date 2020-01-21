Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after buying an additional 498,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

