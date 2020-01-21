Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $200,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

