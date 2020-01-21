Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires Shares of 2,064 Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $2,672,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $254,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

