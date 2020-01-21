Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 75,997 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

