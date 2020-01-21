Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 6,192 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

