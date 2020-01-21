Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 6,337 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 85,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 47,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,042.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

