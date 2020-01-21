Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

