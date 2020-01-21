Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Incyte were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Incyte by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.