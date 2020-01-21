Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Position Lessened by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

