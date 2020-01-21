Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCG stock opened at $337.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $339.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.30.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCG. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

