Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 21,646 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

