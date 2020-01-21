9,120 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,937,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $6,472,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $6,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

