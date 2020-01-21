Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 15,732 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 71.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 469,056 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Lennar by 22.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 959,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 174,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

