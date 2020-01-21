Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 411.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,047 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 815,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 72.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

