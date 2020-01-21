Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 10,968 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Copart were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Copart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Copart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

