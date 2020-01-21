Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 3,243 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.