Orange (ORAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orange (NYSE: ORAN):
- 1/16/2020 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 1/15/2020 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/8/2020 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 1/2/2020 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 12/27/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 12/21/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 12/12/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 12/9/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/9/2019 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/5/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/26/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/25/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. Orange SA has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 42.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 70.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 108,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.