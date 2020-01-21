Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI opened at $2.42 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.