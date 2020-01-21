First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

FRME stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

