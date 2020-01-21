First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

