Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $151.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

EGP stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $96.49 and a 52-week high of $138.15.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 76.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.