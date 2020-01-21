Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.