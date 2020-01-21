Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $47.85 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 45.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

