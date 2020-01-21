Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BSET opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

