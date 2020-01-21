Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

EGBN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

