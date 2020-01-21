Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

ENDP opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

