Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.
ENDP opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $12.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
