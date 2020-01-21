Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHC. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,463,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

