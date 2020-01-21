Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

