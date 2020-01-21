Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.86.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $689,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.