Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.10.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.55 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

