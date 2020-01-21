Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.62 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.78 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.