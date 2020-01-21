Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.62 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.78 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

