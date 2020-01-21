AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AES were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,689,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,880,000 after acquiring an additional 342,696 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth $64,937,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 639.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

