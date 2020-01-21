Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after buying an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,259,000 after buying an additional 98,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after buying an additional 74,798 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $196.29 and a one year high of $294.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day moving average is $271.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

