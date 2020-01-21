Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 267,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

VNM stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

