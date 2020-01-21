GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GoPro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GoPro by 2,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. GoPro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

