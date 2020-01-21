Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 303,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

