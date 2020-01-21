Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 393,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after buying an additional 259,290 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 239,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,184,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

