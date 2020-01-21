Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,153 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.