Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.77. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $159.49 and a 12-month high of $260.12.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.