Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 9,972 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

