ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in ONEOK by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

