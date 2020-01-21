Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

