Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 718 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 241.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Welltower by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,476,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,884,000 after acquiring an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.