Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Iqvia by 43.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

